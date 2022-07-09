Mettalex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,766.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Mettalex has a market cap of $184,441.85 and $96,766.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00128518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00558283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

