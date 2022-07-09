Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

