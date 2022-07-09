Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,607,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,439,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27.

