Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Upstart by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

UPST opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

