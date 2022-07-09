MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.07 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, MileVerse has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

