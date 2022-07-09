Mill Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

