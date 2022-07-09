Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

