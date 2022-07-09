Mill Capital Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 630.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.92.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

