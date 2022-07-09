Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,090 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

