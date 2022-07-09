Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 123,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,069,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period.
IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
