Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 123,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,069,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.