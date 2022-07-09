Mill Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.78 and a 200-day moving average of $517.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

