Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.54

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.76. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 125,840 shares.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.