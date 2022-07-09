Mizuho Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

