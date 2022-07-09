Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.75. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 236,942 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

