Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.79.

MNST opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

