Morgan Stanley Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

