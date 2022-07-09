Morgan Stanley Cuts Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target to €35.00

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.