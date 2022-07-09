Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

MS stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

