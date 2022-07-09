Morgan Stanley Trims CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Target Price to $23.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CNO opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.