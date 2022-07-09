Morgan Stanley Trims Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price to $73.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,967.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $464,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.