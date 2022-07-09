Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 3.2%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.90 ($3.02) and last traded at €3.02 ($3.15). 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.12 ($3.25).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.17.
Multitude Company Profile (ETR:FRU)
