Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 3.2%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.90 ($3.02) and last traded at €3.02 ($3.15). 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.12 ($3.25).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.17.

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

