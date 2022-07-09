Namecoin Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $17.22 million and $6,399.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,525.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00507571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00262261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

