NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Up 8%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. 28,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNXPF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

