National Bankshares Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.46.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a market cap of C$357.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.