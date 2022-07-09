NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.73. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 705,100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $840.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock worth $365,662. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $5,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

