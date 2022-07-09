NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.73. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 705,100 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock worth $365,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 205,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

