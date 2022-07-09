Nervos Network Price Up 8.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $124.80 million and $1.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.71 or 0.05637457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00241663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00582934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00511946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

