NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

