NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $3,381,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

