New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.40. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 1,365,813 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$907.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

