Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of XHE stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $133.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.