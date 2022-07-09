Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.64% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

