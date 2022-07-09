Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

