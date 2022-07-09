Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 20,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.