Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.65 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

