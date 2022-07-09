Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CMG opened at $1,339.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,462.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
