Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $879.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

