Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.