Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading Up 15.2%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.