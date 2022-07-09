NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,419.00

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $504,733.42 and $3,419.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

