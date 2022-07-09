Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,348.82

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.82 ($16.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($14.17). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,205 ($14.59), with a volume of 9,746 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.05) target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,268 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.84. The firm has a market cap of £437.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,201.89). Also, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,310.49).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

