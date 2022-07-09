NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,422. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

