NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys $46,258.92 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 51,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $119,296.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $6,552.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 106,621 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $249,493.14.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 274,619 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 49.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $5,969,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.