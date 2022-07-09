Noir (NOR) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Noir (NOR) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $80,950.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00091548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00251794 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,622,374 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.