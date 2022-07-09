Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 9.80

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($11.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

