Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Invests $600,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.06. 1,660,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

