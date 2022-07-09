Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Northern Technologies International accounts for 2.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.24% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

