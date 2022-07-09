Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.