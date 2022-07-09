Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 35,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.
Featured Stories
