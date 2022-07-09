Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Up 1.8%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.74. 1,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.
